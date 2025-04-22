259917
Police incident closes Highway 97C between Logan Lake, Merritt, DriveBC reports

Highway 97C between Merritt and Logan Lake has been closed in both directions due to a police incident.

According to DriveBC, the closure happened about 3 p.m. There is no estimated time for reopening.

“The RCMP believe that this will last for several more hours and are encouraging the public to consider an alternate route,” the City of Merritt said in a Facebook post.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

