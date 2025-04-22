Provincial housing, municipal affairs minister to visit to Kamloops for rental housing announcement

Photo: The Canadian Press Provincial Minister Ravi Kahlon will be in Kamloops on Wednesday for an announcement.

B.C.’s minister of housing and municipal affairs will be in Kamloops on Wednesday for an announcement about affordable housing on the North Shore.

In a news release, the province said Ravi Kahlon will be joined by Katie Maslechko, CEO of the B.C. Rental Protection Fund and Lindsay Lord, CEO of Connective Support Society Kamloops, for the announcement.

According to its website, the Rental Protection Fund provides capital contributions to non-profit housing organizations, helping them to purchase existing rental buildings. The goal is to retain affordability and housing stability for tenants.

“By safeguarding affordable rental homes in the community housing sector and removing them from the speculative market, we can address threats to existing affordable housing supply,” the website reads.

The event will take place at 11:30 a.m. at Riverside Gardens, an apartment building at 139 Tranquille Rd.

Meeting at city hall?

A special closed-doors meeting of Kamloops city council will also be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

While it isn't confirmed that council will be meeting with Kahlon, the agenda said the meeting will be closed due to "the consideration of information received and held in confidence relating to negotiations between the municipality and a provincial government or the federal government or both."

Early this year, Kamloops council invited Kahlon for a meeting to discuss work being done to implement the recommendations of an advisor appointed to help council work through governance issues.