Hear from the candidates looking to represent Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola, Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies

Photo: The Canadian Press Canadians will vote in a federal election on Monday, April 28.

The candidates looking to represent Kamloops’ two federal ridings in Ottawa will meet on Tuesday night for a forum discussion that will be streamed live right here on Castanet.

The Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce is once again partnering with Castanet, CFJC-TV and the North Shore and Kamloops Central business improvement associations to bring voters an election forum streaming online.

The forum will be shown live right here, inside this story, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Candidates for Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies will be on stage for the first half, followed by Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola hopefuls in the second half.

The forum is streaming only, but questions can be submitted online via this link.

The same online format was used last fall during the provincial election, providing an accessible way for voters to engage in the democratic process and hear directly from candidates.

All of the candidates have confirmed for Tuesday's forum except for Jenna Lindley, who is running for the Green Party in Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola.

Running in Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola:

Frank Caputo - Conservative Party (incumbent)

Iain Currie - Liberal Party

Chris Enns - People’s Party of Canada

Miguel Godau - NDP

Jenna Lindley - Green Party

Running in Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies:

Mel Arnold - Conservative Party (incumbent)

John Michael Henry - People’s Party of Canada

Phaedra Idzan - NDP

Owen Madden - Green Party

Ken Robertson - Liberal Party