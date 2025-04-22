Europa Super Circus to bring aerial acrobats, motocross and clowns to Aberdeen Mall

Photo: Europa Super Circus The Europa Super Circus will make its Kamloops debut at Aberdeen Mall from May 22 to 25.

A super circus with a modern twist will be landing in Kamloops next month, and organizers say spectators will witness death defying stunts performed by some of the best circus acts around.

The Europa Super Circus is scheduled to make its Kamloops debut at Aberdeen Mall from May 22 to 25.

The event bills itself as a “modern twist on a classic circus” and will include lights, delights and Europe’s best circus artists, according to a press release.

“From all around the globe, performances include tight-wire acrobats, rides on the Wheel of Death, All Star FMX Ultimate Circus Riders, high-fling aerialists, dizzying roller skaters and comedic clowns,” the press release reads.

Tickets and further information on the event is available online.