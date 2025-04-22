Kamloops Crown prosecutor Balison appointed judge in provincial court

Photo: KTW file A judge's seat inside a courtroom at the Kamloops Law Courts

The top prosecutor in the Kamloops Crown counsel office has been named a provincial court judge.

Chris Bailson was one of three new judges announced on Tuesday morning by the B.C. government.

Balison has been deputy regional Crown counsel since 2021, making him the highest ranking prosecutor in the Kamloops Crown office.

Born and raised in the Tournament Capital, Balison spent years volunteering as president of the Kamloops Minor Baseball Association. He was president of Baseball BC from 2017 to 2022 and was elected president of Baseball Canada in 2022.

Appointed to the provincial bench alongside Balison are longtime Vancouver prosecutor Aamna Afsar and Trail lawyer Dennis Isaac Ferbey.