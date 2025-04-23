City of Kamloops launches incentive program for cedar removal

Photo: Castanet Crews work to remove a cedar from the front yard of a home in North Kamloops.

Homeowners can now earn hundreds of dollars for FireSmarting their home, thanks to a new initiative launched by the City of Kamloops.

In a news release, the city said its Community Fuel Reduction Incentive program aims to reduce the risk of landscape and structural fires by removing cedar and juniper vegetation near homes.

Homeowners can now receive between $150 to $800 per year, based on recommendations from a free FireSmart assessment.

Homeowners will have four weeks after expressing intent online to complete the recommended work. Once the vegetation is removed, the homeowner will then have to submit a request for a final visit by the FireSmart assessor to receive the cash incentive.

Eligible residents must own a single-family home or duplex on non-strata property within city limits and have hazardous cedar or juniper trees, shrubs or hedges within five metres of structures on the property.

Funding will be distributed on a “first-completed, first-served basis” between Jan. 1 and Nov. 1. The city said the program is funded by the Climate Action Fund Reserve and will provide $80,000 annually between 2025 and 2028.

“This incentive is for our community to take proactive steps in fire mitigation and help to cover costs to remove the trees and shrubs from their property,” said FireSmart liaison Kathleen Cahoon.

“This program helps individual homeowners protect their properties by reducing fuel load around their home and contributes to our community’s overall safety and resilience against wildfires.”

For more information or to request a FireSmart assessment, visit the city’s website. Anyone who requires assistance filing out the online form can call Kamloops Fire Rescue at 250-828-3472.