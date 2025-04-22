Both drivers seriously injured in crash between two semis on Coquihalla Highway 

Photo: RCMP Both drivers were seriously injured in a crash between two tractor-trailers on the Coquihalla Highway Monday.

Both drivers suffered serious injuries in a crash between two semis on the Coquihalla Highway on Monday evening.

Merritt RCMP says officers were called to the scene, south of Merritt around 6 p.m. Two tractor-trailers had collided in the southbound lanes of the highway. One of the trucks sustained significant damage to the cab and the driver had to be extracted by the Merritt Fire Department.

One of the drivers was airlifted to Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.

"The cause of the collision is still under investigation," said Staff Sgt. Josh Roda. "It's a stark reminder that even when conditions are clear, collisions can happen".

Photo: Contributed One of the drivers was airlifted to Royal Columbian Hospital.

While the highway conditions were good at the scene of Monday evening’s collision, drivers reported slippery conditions elsewhere along the Coquihalla and on the Okanagan Connector.

A car flipped along Highway 97C Monday evening near Elkhart and there were other reports of vehicles ending up in the ditch as snow fell over mountain passes on the final day of the Easter long weekend.

Investigators ask that anyone with information or dash camera footage of the semi crash, who has not yet spoken to police, call the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.