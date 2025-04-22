Traffic lights not working at busiest intersection in North Kamloops, city says

Photo: KTW file The intersection of Eighth Street-Fortune Drive-Tranquille Road in North Kamloops.

The traffic lights are out on Tuesday morning at the busiest intersection in North Kamloops, prompting a warning from the city to drivers in the area.

According to the City of Kamloops, the lights are out at the intersection of Eighth Street-Fortune Drive-Tranquille Road.

"Traffic control personnel are on site,” the city said in a post on social media.

"Please use caution and avoid the area if possible as crews work to repair the issue."