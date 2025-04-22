'High risk' police operation in Chase; chemical agents deployed

Photo: Contributed FILE- Police are executing a warrant in Chase

A high risk operation in Chase prompted the use of a chemical agent that people may smell, police warn.

Mounties are executing a search warrant on Third Avenue in Chase Tuesday morning, and sent out a media release to assuage potential concerns.

"Due to the high-risk nature of the operation, chemical agents have been deployed," RCMP said in a media release.

"Residents in the vicinity may notice a distinct odour, which may cause minor irritation but is not harmful."

Police are asking the public to avoid the area while officers conduct their work to ensure safety.

Additional details will be released in "due course," RCMP said.