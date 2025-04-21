Uride offers free rides up to $5 to and from Kamloops polling stations on election day

Photo: Uride Uride

A rideshare company plans to offer free rides on election day to help Kamloops voters get to the polls.

Uride will offer free rides up to $5 to and from polling stations in the city on Monday, April 28.

“There’s a lot going on in Canada right now, and we want to make sure all Canadians have a chance to have their voice heard,” Cody Ruberto, Uride’s founder and CEO, said in a news release.

“Voting is one of the most important ways to do that. Whether someone doesn’t have access to a car, is on a tight budget or just needs help, we want to help make voting as easy and accessible as possible.”

To access the free $5 ride on election day, download the Uride app and enter the promo code VOTEKAM.

For more information, email Uride.