Traffic moving again near Merritt after earlier crashes on Coquihalla, Connector

UPDATE 9:20 p.m.

A single-vehicle rollover crash has been cleared from Highway 97C near Elkhart.

Emergency personnel, including an ambulance, responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m.

As of 9:10 p.m., Drive BC said the incident had been cleared.

On the Coquihalla Highway just south of Merritt, drivers are reporting that the road has reopened after an earlier crash involving two tractor-trailers.

UPDATE 8:05 p.m.

An air ambulance landed at the scene of a crash involving two semis on the Coquihalla Highway just south of Merritt on Monday evening.

Drivers in the area said the trucks were partially blocking both directions of the highway. One witness said traffic was stopped southbound but that one northbound lane was open into Merritt.

Conditions also also dicey on Highway 97C, the Okanagan Connector.

An image captured by a Drive BC webcam appeared to show a car upside down in the driving lanes of Highway 97 C near Elkhart shortly after 7:30 p.m. Drive BC said crews were en route to the incident.

UPDATE 7:22 p.m.

More delays are likely due to a crash on the Coquihalla Highway near Merritt.

Drive BC says traffic is affected in both directions, between Exit 276: Comstock Rd and Exit 286: Merritt - 97C (1 km south of Merritt).

Travellers should expect traffic stoppages while crews deal with the vehicle incident.

One person in the area posted to social media to say the highway was closed and an air ambulance was on site.

UPDATE 6:45 p.m.

Drive BC advises travellers to expect delays on the Coquihalla Highway near Merritt.

People posting on social media report that two semis have collided and other vehicles have spun into the ditch along an icy stretch of the highway about 2 kilometres south of Merritt.

It has been snowing on and off today along portions of the Coquihalla.

UPDATE 4:00 p.m.

Drivers are still reporting fresh snow and slushing conditions on the Coquihalla Highway.

Posts on Facebook groups say travellers have encountered everything from snow to fog to rain and even sunshine, depending on which part of the route they are traversing.

Drive BC webcams show snow-covered medians along several portions of the Coquihalla on Sunday afternoon, including Britton Creek, Coquihalla Summit and Zopkios.

On Highway 97 C, the Okanagan Connector, there is a dusting of snow along the shoulders near Elkhart, with wet conditions on the road.

ORIGINAL 11:55 a.m.

It may be warm and sunny in the lower reaches of the Southern Interior but as is often the case, conditions are varied on adjacent mountain passes.

"Even though we've welcomed the beginning of spring, the winter snow is still covering some parts of the province," DriveBC said Monday.

"Expect a mix of sun and clouds on the South Coast region, and some rainfall in the southern interior today."



There were reports of snow on the Coquihalla and parts of Highway 3, Monday morning and the highway driving forecast from Environment Canada said that flurries should be expected for those heading out today.

?? Good morning #BC !?

Even though we've welcomed the beginning of Spring, the winter snow is still covering some parts of the province! Expect a mix of sun and clouds on the South Coast region, and some rainfall in the southern interior today. ? Here's a look at #BCHwy5 /… pic.twitter.com/FxchwSpxjC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) April 21, 2025

The forecast for the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt shows a few flurries in Monday morning changing to rain showers in the afternoon and then flurries again by evening.

Roughly two to four centimetres of snow should fall when all is said and done.

On the stretch of the Coquihalla from Merritt to Kamloops, Environment Canada is reporting a 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers by Monday afternoon. There's a 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers early this evening. On Tuesday, conditions should be sunnier.

On the Okanagan Connector, from Merritt to Kelowna, a few flurries ending late Monday evening then clearing.

On Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass, there's a 60 per cent chance of flurries Monday afternoon and that drops to a 30 per cent chance of flurries by this evening.

On Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, conditions are expected to be cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries and a risk of a thunderstorm during the afternoon.

On the Trans-Canada Highway, from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, Monday brought a mix of flurries and fog.