KFR investigators probe early-morning fires off Notre Dame Drive

Photo: Rob Bertrand A fire early Monday morning burning outside Notre Dame Tire on Notre Dame Drive.

UPDATE: 11:53 a.m.

The general manager of a Kamloops tire shop says he expects to be out inventory after an early-morning fire Monday sent a plume of thick smoke into the sky above Sahali.

Emergency crews were called to Notre Dame Tire, 797 Notre Dame Dr., shortly after 3 a.m. for one of two suspicious fires in the area early Monday morning.

Rob Bertrand, the tire shop’s general manager, said his security cameras captured a dumpster fire starting on an adjacent property at about 3:10 a.m. He said it appeared to have been sparked using some kind of accelerant.

“It jumped the fence at the back of our property and got to our tire pile and then got to a Nissan Xterra that we had back there, and my camper trailer,” he said.

"It gutted through all that and turned into a massive napalm cloud — it was just brutal.”

Bertrand said the fire burned alongside steel shipping containers storing Notre Dame Tire’s new tire inventory.

“Because the fire was so hot and directly behind those cans, all those cans, the second we opened them this morning, there were just black clouds billowing out of them,” he said.

"So we have to wait for it to clear out to get in there to assess the damage, but we are probably looking at, I couldn’t even say how much, but lost inventory as well.”

Bertrand said the fire will have a significant impact on Notre Dame Tire.

“It definitely sucks. As a small business, it’s hard sometimes in this city,” he said.

"This kind of stuff happens to a lot of small businesses, and it’s not as easy to recover from if you’re not backed by a huge corporation. Every dollar counts."

Kamloops Fire Rescue investigators are looking into the Notre Dame Tire fire, as well as a dumpster fire reported on nearby Laval Crescent at about 4 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: 10:54 a.m.

Kamloops Fire Rescue investigators are looking into two suspicious blazes found burning early Monday morning in the Sahali area.

Emergency crews were called just after 3 a.m. to a fire at Notre Dame Tire, 797 Notre Dame Dr.

KFR life safety co-ordinator Jeff Pont told Castanet the blaze burned wooden pallets and tires.

Pont said firefighters were called to a dumpster fire on nearby Laval Crescent at about 4 a.m.

“They’re both currently under investigation by our fire prevention team,” he said.