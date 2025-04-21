Charge laid in connection with alleged bestiality offence in Merritt

Photo: Glacier Media An RCMP vehicle with flashing lights on

A rare bestiality charge has been laid against a man in connection with an alleged incident in the Nicola Valley.

The charge was laid last week following a lengthy police investigation into an incident alleged to have taken place in Merritt on Jan. 1, 2022. Details have not been made public.

Josiah Rogers, 27, is facing one count of bestiality. He is not in custody, free on conditions prohibiting him from owning or being in contact with animals without the owner present.

His first appearance in Merritt provincial court is scheduled for Tuesday.