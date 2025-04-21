Cache Creek residents asked to restrict water use Tuesday morning for repairs

Photo: Pixabay Cache Creek residents are being asked to reduce water usage from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Cache Creek residents are being asked to reduce water usage later this week when work is scheduled to take place at the wastewater treatment plant.

In a Voyent Alert, the Village of Cache Creek is notifying residents that the work will take placed from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 22.

Residents are asked to reduce water usage during this time, which includes flushing toilets, using washing machines or draining water from showers, bathtubs and sinks.