Kamloops  

Cache Creek residents asked to restrict water use Tuesday morning for repairs

Advised to restrict water use

Cache Creek residents are being asked to reduce water usage later this week when work is scheduled to take place at the wastewater treatment plant.

In a Voyent Alert, the Village of Cache Creek is notifying residents that the work will take placed from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 22.

Residents are asked to reduce water usage during this time, which includes flushing toilets, using washing machines or draining water from showers, bathtubs and sinks.

