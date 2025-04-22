Man who attacked his own father in drug-induced rage gets probation

Photo: Castanet Karanvir Singh Nagra was in provincial court Thursday, April 17 where he plead guilty to a single count of assault with a weapon.

A Kamloops man who attacked his father in a drug-induced rage last year says he looks forward to completing an addictions treatment program.

Karanvir Singh Nagra, 34, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to a single count of assault with a weapon.

Crown prosecutor Evan Goulet said Nagra was at his father’s house on June 5, 2024, when he became angry and began kicking and throwing objects. His father asked him to leave.

“Mr. Karanvir Nagra refused and passed his father, pushed him, punched him, hit him with his arm, which had a cast on it, and then hit him with a pair of pliers or a multi-tool,” Goulet said.

Nagra said he was angry and on drugs when he impulsively lashed out.

“He claims he was provoked because he was in a dispute with his sister that his father, the victim, stepped in to defend his sister and so he was angered by this,” Goulet said.

Court heard Nagra had several minor offences dating back to 2010 but hadn’t offended since 2019. He voluntarily started treatment for his addiction at the beginning of April.

"His father, the victim, says he has no issues with his son and he has no concerns moving forward regarding contact," Goulet said.

Defence lawyer Sheldon Tate said Nagra’s family has a history of drug and alcohol abuse.

“He does realize, and did realize, that he needed to save his family by going into this treatment facility, and he seems to be giving it his best shot at this time,” Tate said.

A provincial court judge went along with a joint submission for 12 months of probation and an order to submit a DNA sample to police for inclusion in a national criminal database.

Under his probation conditions, Nagra will be restricted from consuming drugs or alcohol and from possessing a weapon, among other conditions.

"I realized my mistake and I'm willing to complete the program, hopefully, and get out of here and hopefully help my little brother and sister to move forward," Nagra said in court.

"I'm sorry for what I did."