Man who fled police in stolen truck handed eight-month jail sentence

A man who fled from police in a stolen truck during a traffic stop in Lillooet will spend another two months behind bars.

Justin Xzavier Robison, 30, pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court Thursday to charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, resisting a peace officer, driving while prohibited and breaching a probation order.

A 2002 Dodge pickup truck valued at $12,000 was reported stolen from an address in Kamloops on Aug. 12. The truck was spotted in Lillooet two days later bearing stolen plates.

Police found the truck at the Lillooet Rec Centre with Robison in the driver's seat and two passengers inside.

Crown prosecutor Evan Goulet said Robinson claimed the truck belonged to a friend, but couldn’t name who they were. He was also unable to turn the vehicle off.

“The officer repeatedly asked Mr. Robison to shut the truck off, and Mr. Robison appeared to be trying to do so, but either was unwilling or unable to shut the vehicle off,” Goulet said.

“In attempting to do so, the truck would roll forward a few feet, and so the officer backed out of the way as the doors were open.”

The police officer then asked for the registration papers, which confirmed the vehicle was indeed stolen.

“The officer, again, asked Mr. Robison to shut the vehicle off. He fiddled with the ignition slightly and then accelerated, taking off,” Goulet said.

Mounties eventually caught up with Robison and he’s been in custody since Dec. 19.

The breach charge to which Robison pleaded guilty stems from a missed curfew check in June.

Defence attorney Kyle Komarynsky said Robison has been attending counselling and various other programs while in custody. He had been living in Kamloops for several months prior to being arrested and plans to move back to Lillooet.

A provincial court judge went along with a joint submission for 240 days in jail, 12 months of probation, a $500 fine and an 18 month driving prohibition. After time served was accounted for, Robinson was sentenced to 61 new days in jail.

“This is the second time being sentenced before the court on what I would say is a short, sharp criminal record, and as such, he's serving a short, sharp jail sentence here that hopefully deters him from unlawful conduct in the future,” Komarynsky said.

While on probation, Robison will be prohibited from possessing any weapons or break in tools, among other conditions.

“I wish I made better choices and now that I have a job lined up that'll be a lot easier to stay out of trouble,” Robison told the court.