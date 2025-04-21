Kamloops council approves permit for outdoor day space on West Victoria Street

Photo: Castanet The Mustard Seed's The Gathering Place is located along West Victoria Street. On Tuesday, council approved a short-term use permit allowing the non-profit to operate the day space in 2025.

An outdoor day space offering shelter, snacks and supports to unhoused people will operating again this year on West Victoria Street.

Kamloops council voted Tuesday to issue a short-term use permit allowing The Mustard Seed Kamloops to operate The Gathering Place at 48 West Victoria Street from late April until late September.

The day space will be operational seven hours per day, from Tuesday to Sunday.

Natasha Hartson, the city’s acting social, housing and community development manager, said The Gathering Place saw more than 3,000 visits in 2024.

"This space in particular provides opportunities for individuals to rest, build connections with the staff that are located there, and feel a sense of belonging,” she said. “The Gathering Place also serves as a temporary refuge from some of the harshest weather conditions.”

Tents, water bottles and misters will be set up on site for relief during hot weather. Hartson said visitors will be connected with social services and health supports.

Hartson noted now that two day spaces have closed — including The Mustard Seed’s indoor day room and The Loop drop-in centre on the North Shore — The Gathering Place provides a more crucial role in providing low-barrier access to supports.

She said it wasn’t a perfect location — “it’s a parking lot that’s quite warm,” she noted — but said The Mustard Seed have tried different things to make it a welcoming and comfortable location.

Last year, Mustard Seed staff said they were looking into alternative locations for The Gathering Place, but that they would make good use with the space they had in the meantime.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter suggested laying out temporary turf to help cool the space, and Hartson noted the non-profit had purchased some last year.

Neustaeter noted that it is “tremendously challenging” to find a spot for a day space, noting businesses in the area held some concerns but she’d heard some positive feedback over the last year.

“Over 3,300 visits just in 2024 — that’s both a success story and also a heartbreaker that that many people need to visit that many times to access a facility like this,” Neustaeter said.

“It also speaks to the stark need and why this council needs to be really cognizant as we walk through a decision like this, because the space is more vital today than it was when we stepped into these roles two years ago.”

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson recused himself from council chambers for the discussion and the vote. The mayor owns Tru Market Auto, which is also located on West Victoria Street.

At first, Hamer-Jackson said he felt he didn’t need to recuse himself. However, Maria Mazzotta, the city’s corporate officer, noted the mayor had previously declared a conflict of interest about The Gathering Place.

As per the Community Charter, if a council member has declared a conflict of interest on an agenda item but later feel they are not in conflict, they must receive legal advice before taking part in discussions or votes on the matter.

Upon hearing this, Hamer-Jackson recessed the meeting for five minutes so he could call a lawyer. He returned, saying he wasn’t able to immediately contact anyone and would recuse himself instead.

Councillors voted 8-0 to approve the short-term use permit for the day space.