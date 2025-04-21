Forecast calls for week of sunny conditions, warm temperatures in Kamloops area

Cindy White

The Kamloops area is forecast to see sunny conditions and warming temperatures over the coming week.

According to Environment Canada, Monday will see mostly sunny conditions and a daytime high of 15 C. Skies will remain clear into the night as temperatures lower to 1 C.

"Monday night, it is looking like it's going to clear out, and it's going to be probably the chilliest night of the week," said Environment Canada meteorologist Morgen Shull.

"The temperatures are going to be warming from the Monday through Thursday period."

A high of 17 C is expected on Tuesday as sunny skies continue. Clear conditions and a low of 6 C are in the forecast for Tuesday night.

Wednesday is anticipated to be sunny with a high of 19 C. A low of 5 C is expected Wednesday night.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with a high of 21 C during the day — several degrees above seasonal averages. Cloudy periods are expected in the evening as temperatures dip to an overnight low of 7 C.

"It does look like there will be a cold front pushing through, so there is the risk of showers and thunderstorms for Friday afternoon," Shull said.

A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 19 C will be seen on Friday. Cloudy periods will continue into the night with a low of 7 C.

Environment Canada is calling for the weekend to see a mix of sun and cloud and highs around 19 C.