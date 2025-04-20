Rolling car show to tour South Kamloops neighbourhoods, seniors' homes

Photo: Castanet Vehicles lined the roadway in Valleyview as local car enthusiasts prepared to begin a rolling car show in June, 2021.

Cars of all shapes and sizes will be cruising by South Kamloops neighbourhoods, retirement homes and long term care facilities this week.

It’s the first Rolling Seniors Tour of the season and will see vehicles of all makes and models make their way along a route from Valleyview to the North Shore A&W on Wednesday, April 23.

Community members along the route are encouraged to come out and enjoy the vehicles as they roll by.

The car tour will leave The Residence in Valleyview at 6 p.m. and makes its way along Valleyview Drive, Columbia Street and up Summit Drive to Berwick on the Park Senior home in Sahali.

The tour will then follow Hugh Allan Drive and make a stop at the Kamloops Seniors Village. Vehicles will then roll to the Chartwell Ridgepointe Retirement Residence in Pineview.

The group will end the tour by making its way to the North Shore A&W.