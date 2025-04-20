Three fires burning near Clearwater are now under control

Photo: District of Clearwater Clearwater Fire Department crews hit a wildfire from the Burnell Forest Service Road.

Three fires that were sparked near Clearwater this long weekend are now under control.

In an update Saturday night, the District of Clearwater said fire crews responded to two wildfires within three kilometres from each other on Saturday.

One fire, which was located just outside the district's boundaries, was extinguished by BC Wildfire Service crews and held to just 0.1 hectares in size.

The second fire, on Burnell Forest Service Road, was brought under control by Clearwater Fire Department crews on Saturday. The District of Clearwater says some smoke may still be visible in the area, but the fire is contained and surrounded by a wet line.

A third fire on Friday was extinguished by a property owner shortly after it was started.

None of the fires threatened any home.

“The cause of all three wildfires remains under investigation, and we will share additional details when they become available from the appropriate agencies,” the District said.