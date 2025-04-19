District of Clearwater says two wildfires are burning near town, but neither currently pose threat

Photo: District of Clearwater This wildfire is currently burning near the District of Clearwater.

Two wildfires have sparked near Clearwater.

In a press release issued Saturday, the District of Clearwater reports its fire department and the BC Wildfire Service are currently responding to a pair of wildfires burning approximately three kilometres apart from each other — one within the District of Clearwater boundaries and one just outside of it.

“These fires are burning at Rank 2-3 intensity, meaning they are surface fires with moderate flame and spread,” the district said in the release.

Meanwhile, a third wildfire that ignited within Clearwater boundaries yesterday was successfully extinguished by the property owner, according to the District.

“At this time, no homes are believed to be at risk, and both fires today are burning uphill, which is helping reduce the threat to populated areas,” the release stated.

Members of the public are being asked to stay away from these areas to allow local fire crews and BC Wildfire Service personnel to focus on their critical response efforts without interference.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as they become available. If conditions change, we will notify the public through official channels, including Voyent Alert,” the District said in its press release.