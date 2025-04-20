Election 2025 Q&A with People’s Party of Canada candidate Chris Enns, running in Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola

p>Castanet is running a series of candidate profiles in the run-up to the federal election on Monday, April 28. Between now and election day, we will publish Q&As with each of the candidates. Today, Castanet sits down with Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola People’s Party of Canada candidate Chris Enns to see where he stands on key issues.

Castanet: U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war and annexation threats have dominated a lot of the discussion early in the campaign. What is your take on the situation and what would you do to address it if elected?

Enns: I think that the trade war situation is bigger than just Donald Trump. I think that we've got a big issue with Chinese tariffs as well. We're currently fighting a two front trade war, which we can't win. We need to work with our closest ally and trading partner in the United States to come to an agreement that is going to be fair and long-term. We can't fight it with our elbows up, and we need to approach it like a bunch of adults and deal with it.

Castanet: If elected, how would you make life more affordable for people, specifically in Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola?

Enns: We would improve affordability in three ways. One, we would cut immigration, so we would reduce the cost of housing by not having so much demand on the supply. Two, we would stop printing money. When you print money, it has an inflationary effect on goods and services. Three, we would open up resource extraction, because when we have more resources, there is more demand for the Canadian dollar, which would then increase the value of the Canadian dollar and Canadians and Canadian businesses would be able to buy overseas products at a much more affordable rate.

Castanet: What do you think needs to be done to address the housing crisis, and what's your party's take on how to solve it?

Enns: Obviously we're going to deal with supply and demand, we need to increase more units, but we need to work with local municipalities in order to figure out how we're going to increase more units. I don't think that the federal government should be building units.

The federal government shouldn't be actively building new construction — it's not their place. We are advocating for more decentralized powers. Let individuals, let construction companies, build the houses. Let them find the investment, let them do the construction. We can reduce red tape, we can open up Crown land, but the federal government has no place in active actively building homes.

Castanet: How would your party balance economic interests with environmental and First Nations concerns when it comes to potentially fast tracking major projects?

Enns: Environmental interests are super important. The People's Party of Canada is all about protecting our ground, our water supplies and our air. It's harder to control the climate when the biggest impact on our climate is the sun.

I think if we reduce some of the bureaucracy, we can get rid of a lot of the red tape really quickly.

I definitely believe First Nations should be stakeholders in projects, and I would like to see more of that type of working together, that partnership [and] cooperation. I think that that's a really important part of reconciliation. That we can work together in an economic capacity is the best way for people to reconcile.

Castanet: What would you do as MP to make sure small businesses here in Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola are positioned to succeed?

Enns: I would help small businesses to succeed by raising the value of our dollar so that goods and services they need to buy from overseas would be more affordable. I would reduce red tape, I would allow them to not be crushed by federal mandates that apply to all businesses and I would reduce taxes on small businesses as well.

