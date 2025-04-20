Murder of Kamloops man remains a mystery one year after body found in creek near Kelowna

Photo: Kamloops RCMP Kelvin "Kelly" Jobson disappeared from his Linden Avenue home in early April and was found dead weeks later on April 20 in a creek near a Forest Service Road in the Kelowna area. Police suspect he was the victim of homicide.

The disappearance and murder of a Kamloops man whose body was discovered in a rural area near Kelowna is still a mystery one year later.

The body of Kelvin “Kelly” Jobson, 47, was found near a forest service road off Big White Road by an ATVer on April 20, 2024.

Police have said Jobson was the victim of a homicide.

“The investigation is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to please contact police,” Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn told Castanet.

Jobson had been missing for weeks. His last known whereabouts were outside his Linden Avenue home on about April 6 or April 7.

Found in creek

Big White resident Eric Bergeron was riding quads with his young son on the 201 Forestry Road last April 20 when they came upon Jobson’s body in the creek at about 1 p.m.

Bergeron said the man's body was approximately five kilometres up the forestry road from Big White Road, where a bridge crosses the creek. He said it looked like the body hadn't been there for very long.

“We stopped at the creek ... to look for fish. As soon as I stepped off the quad, I looked down and saw it," he said. "I grabbed my kid and put him right back on the quad before he saw anything."

Police believe Jobson was killed in Kamloops.

Mounties have refused to rule out whether Jobson’s disappearance and murder had any connection to a local drug conflict or a suspicious fire at a home along Tranquille Road last spring.

During a press conference last May warning about that gang war, Kamloops RCMP Supt. refused to comment as to whether or not the Jobson case was connected to the conflict between rivals Cameron Cole and Justin Hunt.

A house fire at 1315 Tranquille Rd. Also occurred on April 20 of last year and came just days after police had cleared the property after having executed a search warrant at the home between April 12 and April 17. At the time, police said they were looking for two suspects seen fleeing the home on bikes.

Anyone with any information about Jobson's murder or the arson at 1315 Tranquille Road can contact the Kamloops RCMP at to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000.