Numerous voters showing up at advanced polls around the B.C. Interior, including Kamloops

Photo: Contributed Numerous voters could be seen waiting to cast an early ballot in Westsyde in Kamloops Friday morning.

Advance polls are now open across the country over the Easter long weekend ahead of the 45th federal election, and residents in Kamloops are already forming long lines.

Numerous people could be seen this morning lining up at advanced polls at the Westsyde Fellowship Church in Kamloops, as well as across the Okanagan.

Selected locations within your riding will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. during advance polls on Friday, April 18, Saturday, April 19, Sunday, April 20 and Monday, April 21.

Go to the Elections Canada website to find out where you can vote.

General election day is April 28, and polls will be open locally from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you can’t make it on election day or to the advance polls, eligible voters can also cast a ballot in person at any Elections Canada office across the country, any time before 6 p.m. on April 22.

To vote, you must be a Canadian citizen and at least 18 years old on election day, and prove your identity and address.

Elections Canada has three options to verify this at the polls. The first option is to show a piece of government-issued photo ID, such as a driver’s license or any other federally-issued card. Second is to show two pieces of ID that have your name on them. At least one of those must also have your current address. A third option is to sign a form declaring your identity at the poll with a witness who can vouch for you.

Election Canada has mailed out voter information cards showing where people can vote in their ridings. Anyone needing to register to vote can do so online or by mail.

A registration form can also be requested by contacting Elections Canada at 1-800-463-6868.

You can also vote at any Elections Canada office or apply to vote by mail until Tuesday, April 22, 6 p.m.

In the last federal election in 2021, more than 5.8 million people voted at advance polls. The overall voter turnout in 2021 was 62.6 per cent.

Elections Canada is still looking for poll workers for election day in local ridings. Applicants can be as young as 16. For more information on the jobs available click here.