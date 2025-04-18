Merritt's Bass Coast festival announces 2025 lineup

Photo: Merritt Herald Bass Coast makes its return to Merritt this July.

Bass Coast is coming back to Merritt this summer with the festival releasing its full artist lineup this week.

The annual independent electronic music and art festival returns to the Merritt Festival Grounds from July 11 to 14, with more than 140 electronic music artists from around the world.

California-based electronic music producer and DJ G Jones will be headlining this year’s festival.

Many beloved artists are also set to perform at the festival this year, such as Canadian favourites SkiiTour, Stickybuds and Slynk who will bring their unique take on funk.

The Funk Hunters as well as Bass Coast co-founder and musical director The Librarian are set to return to the festival.

The rest of the artists include electronic music talent from across British Columbia and beyond.

“We’ve curated a lineup that features the future direction of electronic music whilst giving a nod to the foundations of the culture,” Bass Coast co-founder and music director Andrea Graham said. “While our community will recognize familiar faces, they’ll also discover fresh talent—each artist chosen for their role in advancing and reimagining electronic music.”

Like the larger Shambhala Music Festival held in Salmo, Bass Coast is independent with no corporate sponsorships. It earned back-to-back titles for ‘Best Boutique Festival in North America’ from DJ Mag, ‘Best Midsize Festival in Canada’ by the Canada Music Awards, and runner-up for ‘Best Music Festival in Vancouver’ by the Georgia Straight Vancouver.

For more information about the festival and links to tickets, head to the Bass Coast website here.