Kamloops drivers warned about road closures due to Boogie the Bridge

Photo: Tracey Mounsey / Boogie the Bridge The 28th annual Boogie the Bridge will be returning to Kamloops on Sunday, April 27.

Boogie the Bridge is almost here — and Kamloops drivers are being reminded that temporary road closures will be in effect next weekend downtown and on the North Shore as thousands of runners and walkers are expected to flood the streets.

Race organizers said motorists should plan to take alternate routes between 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 27, due to the annual community event.

Drivers are advised to take the Halston Bridge if possible, because the northbound lanes of Overlanders Bridge and the Fortune Drive overpass will be closed.

Lorne Street will be closed at First Avenue, and alternating traffic will be in effect along Lorne between Second and Third Avenue.

One lane on Lansdowne Street will be closed, along with both westbound lanes on Victoria Street West from Seymour Street to Mission Flats Road.

Fort Avenue, Larch Avenue and Baker Street will be closed to traffic from Fortune Drive between 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., with drivers advised to take Schubert Drive to Nelson Avenue to access the traffic lights at that intersection.

A detour to the North Shore will be available via Seymour Street, linking to First Avenue and Lansdowne Street.

Access to Mission Flats Road will be available via Summit Drive. A detour will also be provided via the Overlanders Bridge, with traffic directed to Leigh Road, Tranquille Road and back over the bridge to Mission Flats.

Riverside Park parking lots will not be accessible during Boogie the Bridge.

Boogie participants are encouraged to take public transit to the event. Buses are free for those who can show their race bibs to transit drivers on Boogie day.

More information on the event, including race route maps, can be found on the Boogie the Bridge website.