City of Kamloops looks to hear from residents as it reviews transit fares

The City of Kamloops says it wants to hear from residents about transit fares as it seeks to balance affordability with recouping increased operational costs.

The city said fare reviews are typical conducted every three to five years, and the transit system’s current fare structure has been in place for six years. The last time transit fares increased in Kamloops was in 2011.

“Since the last fare review, the Kamloops Transit System has seen significant operational cost increases,” the city said in a news release.

The city said it intends review the existing fare structure, aiming to support transit maintenance and expansion while acknowledging the system has become more expensive to operate.

“The goal of the review is to balance the needs of affordability and ridership growth with achieving a higher level of cost recovery (passenger fare coverage of operating costs,” the city said.

A survey has been launched to help the city and BC Transit learn more about riders, transit usage and people’s attitudes about the fares.

An online survey is available on the city’s Let’s Talk page, and paper copies are available for pickup at city hall. The survey is open until May 1, and hard copy surveys must be received no later than 4 p.m. to be included.

The city noted it is working with BC Transit, planning for more investments in local transit to improve frequency on the community’s busiest bus routes and to expend handyDART services.

The online survey can be found here.