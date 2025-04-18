Community volunteers honoured with City of Kamloops exemplary service awards

Photo: City of Kamloops The City of Kamloops hosted a ceremony Wednesday, giving out awards to eight standout volunteers. Those pictured include (back row, from left to right) Sgt. Jeff Bingley, Firefighter Graham Mackenzie, Julie Dormer, Wayne McRann, Kathleen Larose, Firefighter Jamie Chase, Const. Geordie Hilton. Award recipients also included (front row left to right) Ricky Marshall, Anna Harrison, Howard Grieve, Sheila Minten and Sebastian Chalmers-Owega.

Eight Kamloops residents have received awards for dedicating their time in service to the community.

Each year, city council acknowledges dedicated volunteers by giving out exemplary service awards.

At a ceremony on Wednesday, the City of Kamloops bestowed awards on eight people, including Sebastian Chalmers-Owega, Julie Dormer, Howard Grieve, Anna Harrison, Kathleen Larose, Ricky Marshall, Wayne McRann and Sheila Minten.

In a news release, the city said Chalmers-Owega, a recipient in the 29 and under category, has donated more than 828 volunteer hours to St. John Ambulance, applying his medical first responder training at community events.

Dormer has logged time as a member of the Rocky Mountain Rangers, a wildfire crew boss, a ski lift operator, a block watch captain and a member of the Valleyview Community Association. She has held several leadership and advocacy positions, volunteered with numerous community events and shovels snow for seniors in the winter.

Grieve became operations manager of the 2141 steam locomotive in 1999, rebranding it as the Kamloops Heritage Railway Society and helping to launch rail tour operations in the mid-2000s. He continues to volunteer his time with the society, sharing his love for the historic train with visitors.

Harrison is a business educator and part of the Marketplace Leaders leadership team, a group which works to bring speakers to Kamloops to engage with the business community. She volunteers with Rotary initiatives like food bank drives, Ribfest, and the Seniors Tea, among other initiatives.

Larose helps to organize events like International Overdose Awareness Day, helping to bring people’s attention to the toxic drug crisis and providing education around addiction and mental health. She has supported marginalized communities in Kamloops, Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver.

Marshall is a board member for Out of the Cold homeless shelter and a supervisor with the Customer Care and Patrol Team. He has responded to drug overdoses and medical emergencies while patrolling the streets, administering naloxone and providing life-saving care until emergency responders arrive.

McRann has served on committees for economic development and youth resources, and championed bids for the 1993 Canada Summer Games. He’s a recipient of multiple awards through the Rotary Club of Kamloops Daybreak. He’s also the first recipient of the Kamloops YMCA/YWCA Peace Award.

Minten volunteers with the downtown Kamloops business improvement association, the Rotary Club of Kamloops Daybreak — where she helped launch Ribfest — the 2141 Heritage Rail Society, and previously served on the Tourism Kamloops board and as chair of the Alzheimer’s Walk.

More information about each of this year’s award recipients can be found on the City of Kamloops website.