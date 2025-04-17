Group aims to establish the 'Christmas market of the Interior' in downtown Kamloops

Photo: City of Kamloops A group of organizers want to establish a European-style Christmas market in a downtown Kamloops parking lot, hoping to run a pilot this holiday season.

A downtown Kamloops parking lot could be transformed into “the Christmas market of the Interior” if organizers’ plans come to fruition.

On Tuesday, representatives from the Kamloops Sports Council, Tourism Kamloops and the Downtown Kamloops Business Improvement Association presented city council with their vision for an 18-day Christmas market, styled after the popular European seasonal events.

The market would be located in the Heritage House parking lot, near the new skating rink that is being constructed in Riverside Park.

Tourism Kamloops’ Lisa Strachan said Vancouver has the closest major Christmas market, with cities like Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon running either one-off events or one to three-day events.

“We want to be known as the Christmas market of the Interior. So we want to own this before our competing cities step up,” she said.

Strachan said if Kamloops is first out of the gate with a large regional market event, it would be able to attract attendees from a larger population base.

She said they hope to provide a leisure activity for residents and visitors during the November to December “shoulder season,” where there isn’t much happening in the way of large community events.

The 18-day stretch would catch three weekends, intended to drive new visitors to the downtown core and compliment other holiday events like the Santa Claus Parade.

“By bringing these experiences together within the same time frame, we create a concentrated window of excitement that drives continuous foot traffic, encourages longer visits and gives families and out of town visitors more reason to explore downtown,” said the KCBIA’s Alex Eaket.

The market is envisioned to include a three-tiered stage with vendors on the lower floor, and a performer in the middle. Organizers would like to see a walk-through Christmas tree, lots of lights and plenty of vendors.

“We are bringing the charm of a European Christmas market right here to Kamloops. So guests will enjoy warm apple cider and mulled wine, rich hot chocolate and that baking that reminds you of home,” Eaket said.

Duncan Olthuis, Kamloops Sports Council executive director, said they are looking at bringing the event as a pilot for 2025, noting it will be “extremely tough” to secure all the desired elements by this Christmas — but if all goes well, the event would run in full come 2026.

Coun. Kelly Hall said he liked the marketing concept and the “synergies” with other events and park uses.

“That's why we designed that skating facility in Riverside Park, to bring community into the park during the winter,” Hall said.

“You can just about imagine your location is perfect, in my eyes.”