Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce business award nomination period opens

Photo: Castanet Acacia Pangilinan (L), Kamloops chamber executive director, and CFJC's Kayla Derkach (R) announced the opening of this year's business awards nomination period at an event held in CFJC's broadcast studio on Wednesday.

It’s time to recognize outstanding businesses in Kamloops and the surrounding region.

The Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce and MNP announced Wednesday that nominations have opened for the 39th annual Business Excellence Awards.

“These awards shine a light on the creativity, dedication and perseverance that define our business community,” said Acacia Pangilinan, the chamber's executive director.

“They’re a chance for us to come together, share in the excitement and applaud the incredible accomplishments happening all around us. We can’t wait to see the nominations roll in and to celebrate every nominee, finalist and winner along the way.”

Nominations are open for 15 award categories, including awards for not-for-profits, emerging businesses, environmental leadership, retailers and young entrepreneurs.

The Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce said businesses and individuals don’t need to be chamber members to be nominated, and anyone in the region can submit multiple nominations for one or more categories.

MNP’s Jessy Sra said the company is “thrilled” to be part of the awards that highlight businesses and entrepreneurs and their “spirit of innovation and dedication to excellence.”

“This is the cornerstone that defines our community's strong business landscape,” Sra said.

Nominations are open until May 31.

Anyone who wants to nominate a business or entrepreneur can fill out the nomination form through the Kamloops chamber's website.