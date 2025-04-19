TNRD launches book recycling program in Prtichard, Westwold

Photo: Pixabay stock image The TNRD has launched a pilot program in Westwold and Pritchard enabling residents to recycle their used books.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has launched a book recycling pilot program at two solid waste facilities near Kamloops.

Thanks to a partnership with Planet Earth Recycling, book recycling will be available at the South Thompson Eco-Depot in Pritchard and the Westwold Transfer Station in Westwold for the next year as part of a pilot program.

The Pritchard location is at 1595 Martin Prairie Rd., open Tuesday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., while the Westwold Transfer Station is at 6365 Westwold Station Rd., open Sunday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Books will be accepted in any condition, free of charge in consumer quantities only.

Books cannot be recycled in curbside carts or at most TNRD eco depots because Recycle BC does not accept hard cover or soft cover books. Along with TNRD solid waste facilities included in this pilot program, there are multiple locations within the City of Kamloops to recycle used books for free, including the TNRD North Kamloops Library. For more information, click here.

“We hope residents think this pilot program is a novel idea,” Adriana Mailloux, TNRD manager of solid waste and recycling said in the release.

“We will assess whether this program was successful and determine whether we are able to expand book recycling to other solid waste facilities.”