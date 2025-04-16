Kamloops Farmers' Market to hold first weekend market of season on Saturday

Photo: KTW file The Kamloops Farmers' Market will hold its first Saturday market of the year this weekend in the 200-block of St. Paul Street.

It must be spring — the Kamloops Farmers’ Market opens for the season this weekend.

Saturday will mark the return of the popular weekly market on St. Paul Street.

Organizers are expecting a busy summer, with several new vendors joining the fold this year.

The market will run Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. in the 200-block of St. Paul Street.

The mid-week market will take place each Wednesday starting May 7 in the 400-block of Victoria Street, running from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

