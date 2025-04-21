City of Kamloops to auction off power tools, pickup truck, office equipment

Photo: Castanet The City of Kamloops is hosting its annual auction at the end of the month.

A pickup truck, bicycles, power tools and office equipment are among the items set to be auctioned off at the City of Kamloops’ annual auction.

The auction will run from Thursday, April 24, to Sunday, April 27.

“In recent years our annual auction has become an effective tool for managing city assets,” said Ray Sison, the city’s purchasing and inventory control manager.

“It’s always rewarding to recoup taxpayer dollars and find homes for useful assets while offering great deals to local residents and businesses, and in some cases, reuniting lost or stolen items with their rightful owners. It’s a win-win-win all around.”

This year, auction items include a 2007 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck. A full inventory will be available on the Team Auctions website, which is also the bidding platform.

Online bidding opens at 9 a.m. on April 24, and will close at 9 a.m. on April 27. Registration is required to participate.

People who want to look at items in person can attend viewings at the McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre. Viewings will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily as the auction takes place.

The auction will also feature unclaimed items acquired by the city and police. The city encouraged residents looking for lost or stolen property to attend the in-person viewing and take a look at the Team Auctions site.

If someone finds an item that belongs to them, they should report it right away to the City of Kamloops planning and procurement division at [email protected] and Team Auctions at [email protected].

The claimant should include their full name, a contact number and a detailed description of the item, along with its associated auction number. Claimed items will be immediately withdrawn from the auction.

More information about the auction rules and procedures can be found here.