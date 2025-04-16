City of Kamloops will once again look into replacing stolen mayor's chain of office

Photo: City of Kamloops Former Kamloops Mayor Ken Christian wearing the chain of office, a traditional piece of regalia that was stolen from city hall in 2021.

City of Kamloops staff are once again looking into replacing the mayor’s chain of office — a piece of ceremonial regalia that was stolen in 2021 by a burglar who busted into city hall.

After the chain of office went missing, the city put out a call for design submissions to replace the piece, but encountered difficulties sourcing the materials and skilled craftspeople necessary to create the item.

During Tuesday’s council meeting, Coun. Margot Middleton asked staff if they might revisit the idea of replacing the chain.

"I know this was an initiative that was brought forward some time ago, it never seemed to fly. We don't have a new mayor’s chain, so I would like that revisited,” Middleton said.

The councillor noted a mayor’s chain is stored at the museum, and wondered if it could be replicated — and if that would be a more economical approach than trying to create a design from scratch.

She said she’d like to see it put into the budget for 2026, emphasizing she wanted council to consider cost-effective options for reproducing the piece.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson said the city was looking to replace the mayor’s chain around the time he was elected, and he had told staff that he didn’t need it.

“Respectfully, mayor, this is not just about you,” Middleton replied, adding she’s looking to put this proposal forward as something that would be completed in the future.

“I don't know who will be wearing it and when, but I would like to see us have one back. It is part of our tradition and history.”

Maria Mazzotta, the city’s corporate officer, said staff could take these considerations into account and would come back with options in time for the 2026 budget cycle.