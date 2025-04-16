Kamloops councillor proposes establishing municipal medical clinic to secure family doctors

Photo: KTW file photo. Kamloops Coun. Kelly Hall would like to see the city establish a municipal medical clinic.

A councillor wants to see the City of Kamloops establish its own municipal medical clinic — a unique initiative he says could help secure family doctors for thousands of residents.

Coun. Kelly Hall put a motion forward during Tuesday’s council meeting which, if approved, will direct city staff to put together a business case for consideration. Council will vote on Hall’s motion in May.

Hall said his intent is to get the business case approved so the city can move ahead with a clinic “as soon as we can.” He said 40,000 people in the city don't have access to a doctor.

“As a municipality, can we sit by and watch how recruitment has been happening over the last five to 10 years? It's not working,” Hall said.

He said the idea comes from the City of Colwood, a municipality located west of Victoria that recently established a medical clinic — an initiative billed as the first of its kind in Canada.

The City of Colwood announced in December that it had hired its first family doctor.

Hall said as part of his research, he had an hour-long meeting with Colwood Mayor Doug Kobayashi, who told him the municipality’s five-year plan involves hiring eight doctors as municipal employees. They’ve secured two physicians so far, with 113 applications received.

“I asked him, ‘So where's the risk?’ Because there should be an element of risk for a corporation to take this on,” Hall said.

“He goes, ‘The risk is not doing it.’”

Hall’s motion notes the medical clinic model is viable due to the B.C. government’s Longitudinal Family Physician payment model — a more flexible method of compensation for doctors that was launched in 2023.

“This creates the opportunity for a new clinic model as seen in the City of Colwood, whereby physicians are recruited, hired and paid by the municipality in order to attract more doctors to the area and help alleviate widespread doctor shortages,” Hall’s motion reads.

The motion states municipalities can use the LFP payment model for cost reimbursement.

“The MOAs and the doctors are all paid for through the provincial government — so we can do this at net zero tax base. That’s what I envisioned,” Hall said.

The councillor said he would like to see 15 to 20 doctors hired by the City of Kamloops to work in the community, noting he’s learned the average doctor takes about 2,500 patients. He said there could be opportunities to find clinic space in municipal buildings.

Hall said he thinks the municipal model will offer doctors desirable benefits, including a pension, scheduled work times for work-life balance and maternity leave.

“There's a huge upside opportunity for them to become employees and it's not going to cost the taxpayers anything,” he said.

Hall said before approaching the Colwood mayor, he gave a presentation about the project to city directors and CAO Byron McCorkell, noting the support he received from staff was “phenomenal.”

The motion will be put to a vote during council’s May 6 meeting.