Kamloops RCMP investigate drug-related stabbing in motel

Photo: Flashing lights from an RCMP cruiser. Kamloops Mounties were visible in the 500-block of Columbia Street West on Monday investigating an assault with a weapon.

Kamloops Mounties are investigating a suspected drug deal gone wrong after being called to Royal Inland Hospital on Monday.

Police attended the hospital at about 5:45 p.m., where they discovered the victim who had allegedly been assaulted with a weapon at a motel in the 500-block of Columbia Street West.

Mounties also attended the Sahali motel on Monday evening in response to the report.

“The victim had attended a motel room to purchase drugs, and once inside, was assaulted by two men,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Multiple officers attended the room where the offence was reported to have occurred, but no one was found inside. A presence remained on scene while a search warrant was obtained and executed.

The victim’s injuries were non-life threatening, Evelyn said.

Police are now searching for a pair of suspects.

One was described as a short male who was wearing a grey hoodie, black pants, dark glasses, black ski mask and a ball hat, while the other was a taller male wearing all black with some yellow, and yellow on his hat.

Anyone who witnessed or has information, including security video that may be related to this investigation is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.