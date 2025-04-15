Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre ER to close again over Tuesday night

Photo: File photo The Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre ER will be closed over Tuesday night, according to Interior Health.

In a news release, Interior Health said the ER will be closed from 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 15, until 8 a.m. on Wednesday, April 16.

“Patients can access emergency care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops during this time,” IH said. “All other inpatient services will continue at Lillooet Hospital.”

People experiencing a life-threatening emergency should call 911 to be taken to the nearest appropriate healthcare facility. Anyone unsure if an emergency room visit is warranted can contact HealthLink BC at 811.

The Lillooet Hospital ER normally operates 24/7.

The emergency department nearly shuttered over Monday night but remained open thanks to last-minute staffing coverage.

The ER experienced a 37-hour closure from April 10 to 12.