Election 2025 Q&A with Liberal candidate Ken Robertson, running in Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies

Castanet is running a series of candidate profiles in the run-up to the federal election on Monday, April 28. Between now and election day, we will publish Q&As with each of the candidates. Today, Castanet sits down with Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies Liberal party candidate Ken Robertson to see where he stands on key issues.

Castanet: U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war and annexation threats have dominated a lot of the discussion early in the campaign. What is your take on the situation and what would you do to address it if elected?

Robertson: In our parliamentary House of Commons, we would all vote in regards to this issue for sure when it comes to convening, and we're taking action right now.

So tonight, for instance, we're going to be imposing a 25 per cent tariff on auto vehicles that are to retaliate against the tariffs that are already imposed on us. This was set out by Mark, and Mark Carney is true to his word.

When he keeps it, he means it, and that's the difference that we're trying to make in regards to protecting not only our jobs and also our sovereignty when it comes down to it. Because it's an economic drain on us, and that we are now getting a free and fair trade.

Castanet: If elected, how would you make life more affordable for people in Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies?

Robertson: With Mark Carney's vision right now, we cut the 1 per cent for the lower incomes so that it puts money back into their pockets. But more importantly, we need to address many other issues when it comes to the riding.

But for the most part we need to secure our jobs, especially in the forestry sector here, as my dad worked many years. Tariffs were not a new thing then, and they're not a new thing now. It's just intensified.

We obviously have to ensure those who are possibly going to be facing some real choices coming up that they have the services available through EI, through apprenticeship programs, through different means of jobs. But we still want to hold on to those forestry jobs that are well paying, and that's what I would do, is fight for that, but stand for those workers as well, because that's what they want to do career wise.

Castanet: What do you think needs to be done to address the housing crisis, and what is your party's take?

Robertson: Mark and the Liberal Party of Canada and myself share this vision of creating, for the next 10 years, 500,000 homes for Canadians to call home.

In regards to getting the Canadian government back into business of trying to make all Canadian products, for instance, so that we have a supply chain that's all Canadian to manufacture these homes so that they are safe, warm, and that they are affordable, more importantly.

And that's the 10-year outlook I look at when we have to accelerate, especially with this ongoing crisis, and that's from Kamloops all the way to Golden. We have to make sure this community has the supports to get these initiatives off the ground, but out the door, too.

Castanet: The Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies riding is vast. Do you see that posing any challenges for you as an MP?

Robertson: The constituency offices, that's the only geographical thing that I would definitely see as difficult for those who want to come to the constituency office.

I mean, even though we are in the 21st century, there's obviously private and confidential things that go on there. To receive their voice in regards to written or verbal or virtually even.

There are some, I believe, who have satellite days, for instance. As an example, if I was elected, I'd be doing a round in Golden, for instance, for once a month as an example. But for the vast region, it's trying to connect constituents with the office.

Castanet: What would you do as MP to make sure small businesses in Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies are in a position to succeed?

Robertson: Well, this is the thing, we have to come together with all the chambers of commerce, with small businesses, and really talk about what they've done in the past, what they plan to do in the future.

And that's what it takes, you know, we all have something to bring to the table and that's a voice.

The concerns are the things brought through their voices. We need to make sure that we have small businesses thrive. We need to make sure there's upstarts, entrepreneurs that play a role in that.

That's my role, in regards to bridging those together, so that provinces and the feds come together so that we can make these informed decisions on what the community would want and need and fulfill that, and that's what I would bring.

Learn more before you vote

The Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce is once again partnering with Castanet, CFJC-TV and the North Shore and Kamloops Central business improvement associations to bring Kamloops-area voters an election forum streaming online.

The online event will be held Tuesday, April 22, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and all candidates in the Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola and Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies ridings have been invited. The forum will be streamed live on Castanet, and voters will also be able to go back to watch after the fact.