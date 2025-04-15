257172
255512
Kamloops  

Volunteers remove more than 1,000 pounds of waste from Kamloops riverbanks at city cleanup event

1,000 lbs of trash removed

- | Story: 544779

Groups of volunteers removed more than 1,000 pounds of waste from local riverbanks during the City of Kamloops’ annual Clean the Beach event last weekend.

The City of Kamloops said 165 residents showed up for the community beach cleanup, which was held on Sunday, April 13. Residents focused on stretches of beach at Overlander Park, Riverside Park and Pioneer Park.

Event participants included large groups from the Secwepemc Fisheries Commission, Thompson Rivers University and the Kamloops Ambassadors program.

The city said waste collected from the riverbanks included 684 pounds of garbage and 330 pounds of metal.

The annual family-friendly event is intended bring residents together in an effort to clean up the riverbanks before water levels rise with the spring freshet.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Kamloops News

259980


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >



255736


244598
Warning: getimagesize(/home/webmaint/c3/data/222/5139657-1-4.jpg): failed to open stream: No such file or directory in /home/webmaint/castanet/inc/realestate.php on line 61
Real Estate
5139657
6 - 4520 Gallaghers Lookout
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$949,000
more details


260336


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet

Gandalf
Gandalf Kamloops BC SPCA >


260436


TheTango.net
Dad jokes

Dad jokes

Galleries | April 15, 2025

Pompeo won't quit Grey's

Showbiz | April 15, 2025

Poetry in motion

Must Watch | April 15, 2025

Groovin' on her birthday

Must Watch | April 15, 2025

Look twice

Galleries | April 15, 2025


Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
257547
258645