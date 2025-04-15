Volunteers remove more than 1,000 pounds of waste from Kamloops riverbanks at city cleanup event

Photo: City of Kamloops Volunteers gathered to clean up stretches of riverbanks at the City of Kamloops Clean the Beach event on Sunday, April 13.

Groups of volunteers removed more than 1,000 pounds of waste from local riverbanks during the City of Kamloops’ annual Clean the Beach event last weekend.

The City of Kamloops said 165 residents showed up for the community beach cleanup, which was held on Sunday, April 13. Residents focused on stretches of beach at Overlander Park, Riverside Park and Pioneer Park.

Event participants included large groups from the Secwepemc Fisheries Commission, Thompson Rivers University and the Kamloops Ambassadors program.

The city said waste collected from the riverbanks included 684 pounds of garbage and 330 pounds of metal.

The annual family-friendly event is intended bring residents together in an effort to clean up the riverbanks before water levels rise with the spring freshet.