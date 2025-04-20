Former South Kamloops Secondary pole vaulter Gabby Armstrong reaches new heights in Ontario

Photo: Impactful Captures Former South Kamloops Secondary pole vaulter Gabby Armstrong set a new Athletics Canada Track and Field Indoor Championships U18 pole vault record in March.

A former South Kamloops secondary pole vaulter has reached new heights following a move to Ontario — and she says there's no limit to how high she can go.

Speaking with Castanet from Bolton, Ont., Gabby Armstrong said she made the move from Kamloops to pursue her training with coach and former Canadian Olympian Doug Wood at Bolton Pole Vault — the same coach and club as 2024 Olympic bronze medalist Alysha Newman.

“Doug wants to start up a high performance pole vault centre here, and I’m kind of one of the first,” Armstrong said.

“I’m living with a billet family and he’s hoping to ramp that up and have more billets coming here. This is going to be the pole vault centre of Canada, so I just kind of joined in before everyone else.”

At 16-years-old, Armstrong won the U18 Athletics Ontario Provincial Championships in February. She was named “All-Ontarian” for both U18 and U20 teams weeks later after winning gold at the U20 AO Provincial Championships, with a personal best jump of 3.70 metres.

She shattered the Athletics Canada Track and Field Indoor Championships U18 pole vault record at the end of March, surpassing the 3.40 metre record three times in a row — setting the new record at 3.65 metres and bringing home more gold.

“It was just so wild, I was not expecting to win or break the records — I was just going in to try my best,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong finished 13th out of 48 high school athletes from across North America at the New Balance Indoor Nationals in Boston.

“That was one of the furthest places I've gone to compete, so it was a crazy experience,” she said.

She said training and competing in Ontario was “completely different” than B.C. While she’s primarily focused on her training, she said the higher number of pole vaulting clubs amps up the competitiveness.

Her goal is to follow what’s best for her athletic success and academics, and she feels she’s in the right place to do that.

“The ultimate goal is to go as far as possible. Right now, I’m just focusing on school and what will come that, so getting into universities,” Armstrong said.

“I miss the mountains, but other than that this is where I need to be to achieve my goals.”

Armstrong said she’s been enjoying her time with her billet family and new school, and she’s focusing on technique during training as she shifts into outdoor competition season.

“There’s no set goal because the sky’s the limit,” she said.