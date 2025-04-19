SD73 students build confident with machinery in Heavy Metal Rocks program

The Kamloops-Thompson School District’s Heavy Metal Rocks program is in its 17th year, and students say it's bolstering their confidence as they prepare to kick off their careers.

From April 9 to April 12, the program saw dozens of students get their hands dirty by learning to use various industrial-grade pieces of heavy machinery, with one-on-one guidance from certified operators.

Speaking with Castanet, South Kam student Connor Currie said he plans to attend the heavy duty mechanic program at Thompson Rivers University in the fall, and he said he found it easy to pick up new skills.

Grade 11 Sa-Hali Secondary student Ryan White agreed.

“You have the support from people who are training us, trying to teach us to be like them, almost trying to run the machine like how they do,” White said.

“Kicking ass and taking names — that's all I can say.”

Students receive certifications in first aid, site safety, WHMIS, forklift operation and aerial platform lift operation as part of the program.

Ron Collins, chair of the Heavy Metal Rocks steering committee, said the program has grown from 12 students at inception to 32 students this year, and he wants to see 40 students take part next year.