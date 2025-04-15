Accused lawyer takes lots of notes while Crown files exhibits as first-degree murder trial starts

Photo: Castanet Butch Bagabuyo leaves the Kamloops Law Courts on April 14, following Day 1 of his first-degree murder trial.

A Kamloops lawyer spent much of the first day of his murder trial with his neck craned, watching intently and making notes while a police officer stood beside him unwrapping bag after bag of evidence — a steak knife, two shovels, rope, tape and a 12-inch saw blade among them.

Court heard those items were seized from a Budget rental van, the same one in which police said 60-year-old Thompson Rivers University instructor Mohd Abdullah was found dead on March 11, 2022.

His lawyer, 57-year-old Butch Bagabuyo, is facing charges of first-degree murder and offering an indignity to human remains. His trial got underway on Monday in B.C. Supreme Court.

Prosecutors spent the first day of the trial filing dozens of exhibits that are expected to be needed when witnesses begin to testify on Tuesday.

Bagabuyo had a front-row seat, watching closely as a Mountie standing next to him meticulously unpackaged and held up 58 pieces of evidence — so many that the courtroom at one point ran out of plastic exhibit bags.

Wearing a black suit and black-framed glasses, Bagabuyo was often turned to get a closer look at the items and could be seen jotting down notes.

Dozens of items unwrapped

Among the items were five black garbage bags with holes cut in the bottom and sides, and another one tied like a cape. Two empty white garbage bags were found with the word "after" written on them. Some of the garbage bags were partly melted.

The rental van was found parked on a driveway in a cul de sac in Dufferin. Among the items found inside are shovels, rope and a steak knife. Mounties also found a beach towel with the name Bagabuyo written on the tag, a box cutter, a 12-inch saw blade and a roll of tape.

A number of peculiar documents were filed as exhibits Monday, including a 28-page stack that Bagabuyo had up his sleeve when police arrested him on March 18, 2022, mostly made up of emails between him and Abdullah.

Court was also shown an index card found inside Bagabuyo’s Columbia Street home, which had flight information written on one side and the following directions on the other: “Bag everything after, don’t bring phone, e watch, turn apps off, location services off."

Prosecutors ran out of time on Monday and did not deliver their opening statement. That is expected to happen on Tuesday morning before the first witnesses are called.

The trial is scheduled to run for three weeks in Kamloops before shifting to Vancouver on May 5 for six more weeks.

Bagabuyo is free on bail.