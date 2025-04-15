TRU fine arts students ready to apply skills in real world as graduation looms

This year’s cohort of graduating Thompson Rivers University fine arts students say they are keen to keep honing their craft, and many already know where they plan to bring their artistic talents.

The students are holding their final art show, called Butterfly Effect, in the TRU Art Gallery until April 27. The exhibition includes painting, printmaking, sculpture, illustration and photography by 14 graduating bachelor of fine arts students.

Students that spoke to Castanet say they’re walking away from the program having learned a lot.

Charlie Napoleon, who goes by Napcolors, is an art instructor at the Kamloops Art Gallery and said they’ve lined up several commissions for their work and plans on applying for future exhibitions.

“I thought I would really be dreading the end, but I actually feel really relieved because I already have plans to continue my art after this,” they said.

Holly Bartels said she never considered herself as a sculpture artist when she entered the program, but by experimenting in class she’s picked up the medium to mix with her painting.

“I’m so proud of us as a grad class and how much we’ve achieved this year, because the majority of our artwork is just from this year — I was like ‘dang, we put on a really good show,” Bartels said.

Dylan Bellamy said he’s learned to be less of a perfectionist. As he graduates, he hopes to keep working on his series of paintings called The Giants Gate.

“I’ve always been trying to just keep making the art that I want to make, regardless of any assignment,” Bellamy said. “I’m just gonna try and create more art, instead of trying to make perfect art.”

Avery Stainton is the co-owner of Kamloops-based Hutch Tattoos and plans to take some time for personal projects before she ramps up her business.

“It’s also sad that I won’t be in a place where I’m surrounded with such different artists anymore, I kind of have to find those opportunities instead of just getting to come in here very day and seeing them all,” she said.

“It’s a little bittersweet, but it’s also exciting.”

Ral Ojah said throughout the program he learned from his mistakes and took the opportunity to explore new mediums and evolve his artwork. He’s an installation assistant at KAG and plans to continue his career.

“Then I plan to go back to graduate school to improve on that and hopefully get a doctorate someday,” Ojah said.

Shannae Jaccard said a pivotal moment in her education was when she was introduced to sculpture pop-artist Claes Oldernburg, who heavily inspired her art work. She said graduating felt “a bit overwhelming.”

“I may work towards solo exhibitions or something like that at the [Kamloops Art Council], or maybe somewhere less local,” Jaccard said.

A pop up show will be held on April 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. where the students plan to sell an assortment of items and prints.

The students are the second last cohort that will graduate from TRU’s BFA program, after the board of governors voted last year to discontinue several fine arts programs.