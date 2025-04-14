Lillooet Hospital emergency room to close over Monday night

Photo: File photo Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre.

The Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre emergency department will be closed over Monday night.

In a news release, Interior Health said emergency services will be unavailable from 7 p.m. on Monday until 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

“Patients can access emergency care in Royal Inland Hospital during this time,” IH said. “All other inpatient services will continue at Lillooet Hospital.”

People who are having a life-threatening emergency should call 911 to be taken to the nearest appropriate facility. Anyone unsure if an ER visit is warranted can contact HealthLink BC at 811 or visit www.healthlinkbc.ca for 24/7 information from healthcare practitioners.

Lillooet’s emergency department has been experiencing a series of closures over the past few months, including a 37-hour closure stretching from April 10 to 12, and a 49-hour closure from April 5 until April 7.

The emergency department normally operates 24/7.

IH has stopped providing information about reasons for temporary emergency room closures, but they have typically been due to staffing shortages.