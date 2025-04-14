KSO's 'dynamic' music director, conductor to step down at close of 2024-25 season

Photo: Kamloops Symphony Orchestra KSO music director Dina Gilbert

The Kamloops Symphony Orchestra is bidding farewell to Dina Gilbert, its “dynamic” music director and principal conductor.

In a news release, KSO said Gilbert will be stepping down at the end of the 2024-25 season after eight years at the podium.

“This decision was not made lightly. However, I feel it’s the right time for me to pursue new professional challenges and continue my artistic journey in new ways,” Gilbert said in a statement.

“I will truly cherish the countless unforgettable concerts we created together, and I feel so fortunate to have shared such a meaningful connection and friendship with the KSO musicians and choristers.”

Gilbert said she is grateful for each patron and music lover who has supported the KSO.

Gilbert joined the Kamloops Symphony in 2017. She has recently been appointed music director of the Walla Walla Symphony Orchestra in Washington, and has joined the Orchestre symphonique de Montreal as associate conductor.

She’s received an increasing number of invitations to conduct orchestras across North America and overseas.

KSO said Gilbert has been a driving force behind the orchestra’s artistic growth. She has worked to highlight women composers, Canadian and Indigenous artists — efforts that have helped expand the orchestra’s musical horizons and deepen community connections.

Under Gilbert’s tenure, the symphony collaborated with visual artists and organizations like Western Canada Theatre. She also attracted younger and more diverse audiences through concerts with drag queen Thorgy Thor and hip hop artist K.A.S.P.

“Dina has made an immeasurable impact on the creation of music in our community through her presence on stages across Kamloops and Salmon Arm,” said John McDonald, Kamloops Symphony Society’s board president, in a statement.

“Her dedication to sharing music with our audiences has enriched our cultural landscape, and we are grateful for her dynamic energy and vision over the past eight years.”

KSO said its board of directors is undergoing a search for the orchestra’s next artistic leader, someone who will build on Gilbert’s work.

Kamloops residents are invited to join as Gilbert leads the orchestra through the remainder of its season.

Her final concerts as music director will include Symphonic Stories: Handel Writes the Messiah on Saturday, April 26, and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5 on Saturday, May 17.