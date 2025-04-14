Kamloops volunteers invited to 13th annual appreciation barbecue

Photo: Pexels / Luis Quintero

Community volunteers are invited to Sandman Centre this week for a barbecue hosted to thank them for their time and dedication to Kamloops.

In a news release, the City of Kamloops said the 13th annual volunteer appreciation barbecue will be held on Thursday, April 17, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Sandman Centre Plaza, located at 300 Lorne St.

“All Kamloops volunteers are warmly invited to join city council and staff for an afternoon of hearty food and heartfelt gratitude,” the city’s statement reads.

The annual event is held each April in conjunction with National Volunteer Week, which will take place from April 27 to May 3 this year.

The city said the barbecue, which is held in partnership with Brock Central Lions Club, recognizes the contributions of those who make the community a better place.

“Volunteers are the heart and soul of Kamloops,” said Deputy Mayor Margot Middleton.

“Their selfless dedication and unwavering spirit lift up our entire community. This event is just a small token of our deep appreciation for everything they do.”

Opportunities for volunteer work can be found through the City of Kamloops website.