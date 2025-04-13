Suspicious overnight fire destroys abandoned home in Merritt

Photo: David Tomkinson

A blaze that sparked at an abandoned Merritt home Saturday night and left the structure gutted has been deemed suspicious.

In a statement to Castanet, Merritt Fire Rescue fire chief David Tomkinson said firefighters responded to the blaze around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 12.

He said the fire was already well-involved by the time firefighters arrived at the abandoned home on Midday Valley Road.

"An excavator was brought in to remove and make safe portions of the building to access the fire and provide for firefighter safety," Tomkinson said.

A total of 20 firefighters battled the blaze through the night and left at 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

There were no injuries reported. Tomkinson said the cause of the blaze has been deemed suspicious and has been turned over to the RCMP.

Two abandoned homes on the same road were destroyed in a suspicious fire in June last year.