Highway 1 crash near Sorrento cleared following delays

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE 1:42 p.m.

DriveBC says Highway 1 near Sorrento has been cleared following a vehicle incident earlier today.

ORIGINAL 1:10 p.m.

A crash on Highway 1 has reduced traffic to a single lane near Sorrento Sunday afternoon.

According to DriveBC, the vehicle incident occurred 16 kilometres east of Chase between Coubeaux Road and Elson Road.

Traffic has been reduced to a single lane and is alternating. DriveBC is advising motorists to expect delays and to watch for traffic control.

An update is expected at 2:45 p.m. later today.