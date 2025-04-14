Sunny skies, rising temperatures expected in Kamloops region: Environment Canada

Cindy White

Temperatures could climb as high as 25 C this week as sunny conditions dominate the forecast, according to Environment Canada.

Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud and a daytime high of 18 C. Cloudy periods are expected Monday night with a low of 7 C.

Sunny skies are anticipated on Tuesday. A high of 16 C is forecast during the day and will dip to a low of 2 C during the night.

"Beyond Tuesday, so Wednesday to Friday, we're looking at mainly sunny and clear and dry conditions," said Environment Canada meteorologist Yimei Li.

More sun is expected on Wednesday with a high of 15 C. Conditions will remain clear into the night with a low of 2 C.

Temperatures will peak at 18 C on Thursday and dip to a low of 4 C.

"The ridge of high pressures will strengthen, so that will give us even warmer temperature on Friday. So daytime highs will reach low to possibly mid 20s for the Okanagan and South Thompson regions," Li said.

A daytime high of 25 C is expected on Friday as sunny conditions continue. Cloudy periods are expected Friday night with a low of 9 C.

A mix of sun and cloud and highs around 20 C are forecast for the weekend.