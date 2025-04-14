SD73 trustee Jo Kang to table motion to suspend all board of education pay

Photo: Jo Kang

With dozens of jobs proposed to be cut in the Kamloops-Thompson school district, trustee Jo Kang says he'll be bringing forward a motion to ask the board of education to suspend all of its pay.

The motion would immediately suspend all monthly trustee stipends and the annual technology allowance for the remainder of the 2024-25 budget years, and the following 2025-26 year.

Kang's motions comes off the back of SD73 announcing it’s proposed 2025-26 budget, which includes dozens of job cuts to offset $5.8 million in expected cost overruns.

“I think we need to have this discussion as a school board, as the people sitting at the board level — let’s chat and see,” Kang said.

“They’re not the only ones taking a hit, we need to talk about our salaries as well.”

While numerous other budget cuts and cost-saving plans have been approved by the board since last September, Kang says it’s different now that jobs are on the line.

He said he wasn’t for or against his own motion, but he wants to have the conversation with his fellow trustees and he wants to have it publicly.

“The reaction from the community and stuff — I think as public servants we need to at least talk about this,” he said. “A lot of people are upset, mad, and rightfully so, this affects a lot of people.”

Trustees receives an annual salary of $27,781, the board’s vice chair receives $29,726 and the chair receives $32,782. All board members also receive a $1,000 technology allowance that the motion would also suspend.

The board of education’s next meeting will be on April 28, when they’ll be tasked with approving or amending plans for next year’s budget.

The 2025-26 budget is still subject to change and feedback can be submitted to SD73 until April 21.